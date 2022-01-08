Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,441 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,441 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.09% of American Tower worth $1,314,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $264.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,690. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

