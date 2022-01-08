Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 28.0% in December

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

