Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138,303 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $20.14 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

