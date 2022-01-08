Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,910 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $10,212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $7,770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 113.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.