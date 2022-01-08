Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

