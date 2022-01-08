Private Management Group Inc. Sells 127,908 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,746,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127,908 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after buying an additional 451,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,509,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.