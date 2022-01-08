Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,476 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Tenneco worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

