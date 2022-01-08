Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,359 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $341,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.