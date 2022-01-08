Private Management Group Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

