Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $35,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

WestRock stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

