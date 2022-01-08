PRIZM Hits Market Cap of $11.51 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $391,254.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001626 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000112 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,929,479,127 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

