Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,680 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 2.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $127,166,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. 15,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,443. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

