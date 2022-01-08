Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,125,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,757 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

