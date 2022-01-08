Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,080 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.73 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

