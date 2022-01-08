Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $18.90. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.