ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

