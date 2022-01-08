Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $318.56

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.56 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.95). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 361.40 ($4.87), with a volume of 159,723 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 318 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 318 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £908.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.37.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

