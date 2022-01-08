Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 478.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

