Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells $6,102,791.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRU opened at $114.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,351,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

