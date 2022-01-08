Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,822 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

