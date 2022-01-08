Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

PRU stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

