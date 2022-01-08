Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.