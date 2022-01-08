Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as high as $115.98 and last traded at $115.59, with a volume of 43924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.22.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

