Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

