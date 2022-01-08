Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MamaMancini’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMMB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

