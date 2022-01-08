Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MamaMancini’s in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

