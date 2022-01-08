Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Boosted by William Blair

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 74,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.