Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

