Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Decreased by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

WLL stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

