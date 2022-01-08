Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $397.51 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

