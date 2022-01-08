Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

