Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

