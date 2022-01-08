QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $180.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

