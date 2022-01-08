QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $43.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,364 shares of company stock worth $29,387,181 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,933,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

