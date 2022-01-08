Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 135,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 126,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRH. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$306.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

