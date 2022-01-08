Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.46.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

