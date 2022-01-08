Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $1.96. Qumu shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 76,879 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tj Kennedy bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,680 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

