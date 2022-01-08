RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) PT Lowered to $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

