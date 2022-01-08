Rainicorn Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $44.29 million and $1.28 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

