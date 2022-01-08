Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RKUNY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.