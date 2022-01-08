Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Up 0.4%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24. 54,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 78,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rakuten Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.