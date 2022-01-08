Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.40

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $16.60. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 12.16%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

