Rarible Price Tops $14.42 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Rarible has a market cap of $79.62 million and $11.44 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.42 or 0.00034400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,520,383 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.