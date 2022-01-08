RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $978.79 and last traded at $978.79. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,001.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $968.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.09.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.