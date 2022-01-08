Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0964 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $121.76 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00059416 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

