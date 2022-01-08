Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $134.43 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

