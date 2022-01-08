Raymond James & Associates Purchases 912 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,247.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

IHE opened at $195.65 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $170.37 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.56.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

