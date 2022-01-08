Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,526 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.82 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

