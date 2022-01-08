Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after buying an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after buying an additional 198,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.