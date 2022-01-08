Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Discovery by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Discovery by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Discovery by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

